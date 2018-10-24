Suspect sought in armed robbery in northeast Las Vegas

The man pointed a handgun and demanded property from a customer, which he “took with force,” police said.

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed someone at gunpoint Monday afternoon in the northeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect robbed a customer in a business near the 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Mt. Hood Street, just after 3:35 p.m. The man pointed a handgun and demanded property from a customer, which he “took with force,” police said.

No injuries were reported after the robbery, police said. The suspect, described as 18 to 21 years old and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, fled westbound through the parking lot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tan pants, white high-top shoes and a white belt, while carrying a blue duffel bag and a black handgun, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.196146, -115.041611