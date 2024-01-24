43°F
Robberies

Suspect sought in attack, robbery in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 7:33 am
 
Police are seeking this person in connection with an attack and robbery that occurred Friday, J ...
Police are seeking this person in connection with an attack and robbery that occurred Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, on Vegas Drive near North Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)

Police are seeking a person in connection with a violent attack and robbery that occurred this month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 5 in the area of Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department Bolden Area Command’s X account.

A woman “was violently attacked before her purse was stolen from her,” the post said.

The person was last seen running westbound on Vegas Drive.

Anyone with information can contract Metro’s Bolden Area Command at 702-828-3347. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

