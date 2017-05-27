Suspect sought in convenience store robbery in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect from an attempted robbery May 19 at an east valley convenience store.

The suspect posed as a customer, stood in line and presented a small-frame semi-automatic handgun to the cashier, police said. The cashier ducked out of view, and the armed man fled the scene, police said; no money was taken.

The police are searching for the suspect, described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a blue Chicago White Sox hat, a black long-sleeved sweatshirt and bluejeans.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.