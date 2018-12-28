Suspect sought in robbery at central Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in the west valley last week.

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in the central valley last week.

The robbery happened about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at a business in the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, south of Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Thursday. A man is suspected of giving an employee a “threatening note” that demanded money, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the employee gave him the money, police said.

He is described as about 25 to 30 years old, weighing 130 to 150 pounds. Police believe he is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray or brown letterman-style jacked with black sleeves, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

