Suspect used small hand gun in robbery, police say

Investigators are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery involving a small handgun near the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police Department are looking a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Stewart Avenue on May 8, 2024. (LVMPD)

The Metropolitan Police Department are looking a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Stewart Avenue on May 8, 2024. (LVMPD)

Investigators are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business involving a small handgun near the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas that occurred on May 8, according to Las Vegas police.

In a press release, the suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” tall, and wearing a dark colored hoodie with blue and white writing that says “Mannion Cheer” on it. He was also wearing a white face mask and a dark hat under the sweatshirt, and camouflage pants as seen in the photos provided by the police department.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. Contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.