Suspect wanted in robbery of central Las Vegas business

The robbery happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

A search is underway for a man suspected in a robbery Sunday at a central Las Vegas business, police said.

The robbery happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near North Martin Luther King Boulevard, when a man in his late 30s to early 40s made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Further details were not released Wednesday.

The suspect is described by police as a 5-foot-11 black man weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas