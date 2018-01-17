Suspect who stole limo on Las Vegas Strip remains on loose

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stole a limousine early Wednesday on the south end of the Strip.

Las Vegas police have recovered a limousine that they say was stolen from a south Las Vegas Strip location early Wednesday. The vehicle was found on Teddy Drive and Kings Way behind Palace Station. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Palace Station marquee at Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stole a limousine early Wednesday on the south end of the Strip.

The theft was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Reno Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man ditched the limo on Teddy Drive behind Palace Station and then fled. Police and K9 units searched the area, Gordon said, but as of 6:30 a.m. the man was still on the loose.

The suspect is a former or current employee of the company that owns the limo, Gordon said.

No one was in the limo when it was stolen. And the name of the company is not known at this time.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichoron Twitter.

Las Vegas Boulevard South and Reno Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada