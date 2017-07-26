Suspect who took 3 hostages in Las Vegas credit union heist ID’d

Police say the suspect wanted to buy a motorcycle with money stolen from a credit union Tuesday afternoon.

A man was arrested Tuesday night after being accused of robbing a credit union, taking three people hostage and having them drive him to a Harley-Davidson dealer near the Las Vegas Strip where he tried to buy a motorcycle, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police took William Ethridge into custody without incident at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson at 5191 S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to a news release. Ethridge is suspected of robbing the West Star Federal Credit Union at 110 E. Harmon Ave., about 5:20 p.m., police said. After stealing about $19,000, he ordered a male teller to leave the credit union with him, police said.

As they left the credit union, Ethridge threatened a married couple with a gun, forcing them to drive him and the teller to the Harley-Davidson dealership at Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road. When he went inside the dealership to buy a motorcycle with the stolen money, the hostages ran away and called police, the release said.

None of the hostages were injured and they kept the car they dropped the Ethridge off in, police said.

