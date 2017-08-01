Suspects in series of armed robberies across valley in custody

Police said the robberies at three convenience stores and a taco shop — all within about an hour — appear related, Metropolitan Police Department said. In each robbery, at least two people walked in and either demanded money or took from the register.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three juveniles are in police custody after an armed robbery series Tuesday morning throughout the valley.

Police said the robberies at three convenience stores and a taco shop — all within about an hour — appear related, Metropolitan Police Department said. In each robbery, at least two people walked in and either demanded money or took from the register, Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The first robbery was reported about 1 a.m. at Pepe’s Tacos Boulder, 4814 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road. Gordon said the robbers took from people at the business rather than the business itself.

Armed robberies also were reported at convenience stores near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road, as well as Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards.

At some point, a Metro helicopter saw a gold Honda Accord believed to be involved in the robbery series. The chopper followed the car to near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, where two people bailed from the car. A third stayed inside.

With help from the chopper and Metro’s K-9 unit, Gordon said, police found the three juveniles and took them into custody.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.