Suspects wanted in armed robbery in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in an armed robbery Monday in the central valley.
A Metro release said two men entered walked into a business and “violently forced customers to the ground at gun point” about 11 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue.
One man pointed a gun at the customers, including a woman shown crouching on the ground, released security footage of the robbery showed.
They left with some customer belongings and cash from the register.
Police described the first robber as a black man wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, black pants and a do-rag. He had a gun, officers said.
Metro described the second robber as a black man with a black shirt, gray shorts, black beanie and white shoes.
The release urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, 702-385-5555.
