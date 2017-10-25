ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Suspects wanted in armed robbery in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2017 - 4:20 pm
 

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in an armed robbery Monday in the central valley.

A Metro release said two men entered walked into a business and “violently forced customers to the ground at gun point” about 11 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue.

One man pointed a gun at the customers, including a woman shown crouching on the ground, released security footage of the robbery showed.

They left with some customer belongings and cash from the register.

Police described the first robber as a black man wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, black pants and a do-rag. He had a gun, officers said.

Metro described the second robber as a black man with a black shirt, gray shorts, black beanie and white shoes.

The release urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

