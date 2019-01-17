Suspicious package in downtown Las Vegas determined to pose no threat

A suspicious package was deemed safe after an investigation that closed downtown streets Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, Jan17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police are investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police officers direct pedestrians as they investigating a suspicious package after responding to a reported bank robbery in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspicious package was deemed safe after an investigation that closed streets downtown Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The package was discovered while police responded about 9:45 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of a bank robbery in progress, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Police took someone into custody but found a suspicious package in the process, he said. Metro’s ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, investigated and the package was eventually determined not to be a threat.

It wasn’t clear what the package was or where it was found.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

300 block of South Fourth Street, las vegas, nv