Suspicious package in downtown Las Vegas determined to pose no threat

A suspicious package was deemed safe after an investigation that closed streets downtown Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.
The package was discovered while police responded about 9:45 a.m. to the 300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of a bank robbery in progress, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.
Police took someone into custody but found a suspicious package in the process, he said. Metro’s ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, investigated and the package was eventually determined not to be a threat.
It wasn’t clear what the package was or where it was found.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.300 block of South Fourth Street, las vegas, nv