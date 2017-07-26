ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Three taken hostage during Las Vegas bank robbery

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 7:18 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2017 - 7:25 pm

A bank robber is in custody after taking three victims hostage Tuesday evening and had them drive him to a Harley Davidson dealer near the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The robbery took place at West Star Federal Credit Union at 110 E. Harmon Ave. about 5:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The bank teller and two other people were taken hostage, and about $19,000 was stolen, police said.

The hostages drove the robber to the Harley Davidson dealership at Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road, where he was arrested.

None of the hostages were injured and they kept the car they dropped the robber off in, Rogers said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

