Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room

From left, Prince Bracy, Asha Harrison-Graddy and Eudeasha Thomasgray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three people have been arrested in the theft of more than $140,000 in cash, jewelry and valuables from a hotel room near the Las Vegas Strip, according to Las Vegas police records.

Prince Bracy, 37, of North Las Vegas, Asha Harrison-Graddy, 29, of Las Vegas, and Eudeasha Thomasgray, 33, were each booked at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on suspicion of grand larceny more than $100,000 and residential burglary. Arrest reports for each indicate their arrests stem from a Friday burglary at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 4555 Paradise Road.

Police said in the arrest reports that a trio of tourists checked in at the property June 9. One in the trio decided to go out in Las Vegas on his own “to go have fun” while the other two went to play golf. When the tourists who went to play golf returned to their hotel room, they found all their valuables stolen.

A police and Virgins security investigation found that the tourist who went out on the town “to go have fun” ultimately met a woman named “Asha” at the Harbor Island apartment complex on East Harmon Avenue. The two got a hotel room at a hotel on Harmon Avenue and the man then gave the woman his room key for his room at the Virgin with instructions to go into his hotel room to retrieve his wallet with $2,000 cash inside.

“Asha returned with the wallet and said there was no cash,” police said in Harrison-Graddy’s arrest report.

Police said as they interviewed the man about his wallet, Harrison-Graddy sent the man a text. Police then tracked Harrison-Graddy down at the hotel room on Harmon. Police said she told them she went to the hotel room at the Virgin with Bracy and Thomasgray, and that Bracy and Thomasgray grabbed several items. Taken from the room was $40,000 cash, three high-end watches that included a Rolex, a Hublot and and Audemars Piguet, a Louis Vuitton backpack, nine beaded crystal bracelets, car keys, a bank bag and a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

Bracy and Thomasgray were arrested as they walked on Paradise Road. Bracy said Harrison-Graddy told them to take the items so it wasn’t stealing, police said.

“Prince was wearing one of the watches that was missing and had several hundred dollars in his pocket that he got from the room,” police said. “Prince was also wearing the Air Jordan shoes.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room on Harmon. Police recovered the stolen items including the bank bag, but the arrest report did not specify whether the $40,000 cash was also recovered.

Bracy, Harrison-Graddy and Thomasgray are each scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday for a status check.

