Trio arrested after attempted robbery, hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

Two men and a woman were taken into custody at a home after allegedly fleeing the site of the crash early Monday.

Three people were taken into custody Monday after an attempted robbery and hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A tow truck driver called police about 3:40 a.m. to report a shooting near Eastern and Washington avenues, saying that a man driving a Nissan pulled up next to him and fired a shot into the air after a brief confrontation, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The driver added that a second man and a woman also were inside the Nissan.

While a patrol officer searched the area, another man walked up and said that an armed robber tried to steal his necklace and pointed out a Nissan nearby, Gordon said. The vehicle fled north on Eastern when officers approached.

At about 4:20 a.m., the Nissan crashed into another vehicle at Washington and Meyer Street, where three people jumped out and fled on foot, he said.

Officers traced the vehicle back to a home on the 2900 block of Theresa Avenue, near Eastern and Washington, Gordon said. They surrounded the home and two men and a woman walked out. All three were taken into custody in connection with the hit-and-run crash and the attempted robbery.

