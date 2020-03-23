Trio charged in January beating, robbery of man outside store

Two men and a teen are facing charges in what authorities described as the severe beating and robbery of a man in January outside a store in southeast Las Vegas.

Stephen Cole (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to police, jail and court records, Jadan Espinoza, 18, Stephen Cole, 19, and Stephon Hall, 16, all of Las Vegas, each are facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Espinoza and Hall have been indicted by a Clark County grand jury in the case. Cole, meanwhile, is facing charges in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Authorities said the three were at a convenience store in the 5000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, early in the morning on Jan. 8 when they were asked to leave for playing loud music in the store.

An arrest report for the three says a customer in the store, described as a senior citizen by one of the suspects, became upset when Espinoza used a racial slur toward him. The man exchanged words with Espinoza before the beating, police said.

Video surveillance captured the attack and showed the man being punched repeatedly. Then, when down on the ground, the man was repeatedly kicked in the head and stomped on. He also was robbed of $10 in his wallet.

Police reports in the case identify Espinoza as a person who repeatedly kicked the man as he was on the ground and unconscious.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bone fracture in his face, a large hematoma to the right side of his head and a sinus fracture.

