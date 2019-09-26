Unknown number of people barricaded in North Las Vegas home

An unknown number of people are barricaded inside a residence in the 5800 block of Palmilla Street in North Las Vegas, according to Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

An unknown number of people are barricaded inside a residence in the 5800 block of Palmilla Street in North Las Vegas, near West Tropical Parkway and North Decatur Boulevard, following a suspected robbery, according to Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Officers from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police departments are at the scene.

The situation began before 3 a.m. Few other details have been released.

Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said at 11 a.m. that the scene was still active, and that Metro initially responded to it as an “officer in trouble” call. She said detectives and crime scene investigators were dispatched to the scene.

Tropical Parkway is closed in the area.

