UNLV police issue warning in wake of robberies near campus

The UNLV Police Department issued a warning to students Sunday after two possibly related robberies near the campus.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV Police Department issued a warning to students Sunday after two possibly related robberies near the campus.

A UNLV student was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday morning in a campus parking lot on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, the department said. The student described the robber as a man between 20-30 years old, about 5-feet, 11 inches with a medium build.

Hours later, a man with a similar description and armed with a similar weapon stole a vehicle at gunpoint near Maryland Parkway and Lulu Avenue, police said.

Campus police are working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate both cases. Police urged students to travel in pairs or groups whenever possible.

Students, faculty and staff at UNLV can request a campus security escort at any time by calling UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668. Students can also download the RebelSAFE app on iTunes or Google Play, which will call UNLV police directly without going through Metro’s dispatch service.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154