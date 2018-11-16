UNLV student robbed, car stolen by 2 men armed with a wrench

Two men armed with a wrench near UNLV’s campus Thursday afternoon robbed a student and stole the person’s car, campus police said.

The two suspects were “wielding a wrench” when they approached a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. near the Campus Village Shopping Center, in the area of Maryland Parkway and Harmon Avenue across from the school’s campus, UNLV police said.

The men robbed the student and drove off in the victim’s 2013 beige Volkswagen Jetta with a Utah license plate of X534BL, police said.

The student was not injured during the robbery, police said.

UNLV police said the Metropolitan Police Department will investigate and university police will assist because the robbery happened off-campus.

