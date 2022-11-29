USPS letter carrier victim of armed robbery in Henderson
Officials are seeking information in connection with the robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier.
Officials are seeking information in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Henderson.
The robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and South Pecos roads, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service release.
The perpetrators brandished handguns, the release said. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Anyone with information may contact the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455, saying “law enforcement” and referencing Case No. 3891573.
Information provided by the public will be kept strictly confidential and could result in a reward of up to $50,000 if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.