Robberies

USPS letter carrier victim of armed robbery in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
These are pictures of a suspect in connection to a robbery of a U.S. Postal Serivce letter carr ...
These are pictures of a suspect in connection to a robbery of a U.S. Postal Serivce letter carrier that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Officials are seeking information in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Henderson.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and South Pecos roads, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service release.

The perpetrators brandished handguns, the release said. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information may contact the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455, saying “law enforcement” and referencing Case No. 3891573.

Information provided by the public will be kept strictly confidential and could result in a reward of up to $50,000 if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

