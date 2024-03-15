USPS offers up to $150K for capture of postal carrier robber
Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help as they search for man they said robbed a mail carrier this month near Summerlin.
The robbery happened about 11:15 a.m. on March 4 in the 11000 block of Village Ridge Lane, near Flamingo Road west of Desert Inn Road, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wrote Friday in a news release.
The purported robber took off in an SUV, authorities said.
The Postal Inspection Service said it was offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to the robber’s arrest, but warned residents to “take no action to apprehend this person yourself.”
In November, a 55-year-old Las Vegas letter carrier was robbed of two keys that access community mailboxes in the 89144 ZIP code, authorities previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
That victim was shocked with a Taser pen, authorities said.
That ZIP code in that attack is in the vicinity of the March robbery.
Officials said electronic locks were being installed on mailboxes nationwide following a rise in crimes against carriers.
Anyone with information was asked to contact postal service investigators at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” The case number is 4264622-ROBB
