Robberies

USPS offers up to $150K for capture of postal carrier robber

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 2:13 pm
 
This image released by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday, March 15, 2024, shows one of the suspects in the March 4 robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)
This image released by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday, March 15, 2024, shows a vehicle driven by the suspects in the March 4 robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help as they search for man they said robbed a mail carrier this month near Summerlin.

The robbery happened about 11:15 a.m. on March 4 in the 11000 block of Village Ridge Lane, near Flamingo Road west of Desert Inn Road, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wrote Friday in a news release.

The purported robber took off in an SUV, authorities said.

The Postal Inspection Service said it was offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to the robber’s arrest, but warned residents to “take no action to apprehend this person yourself.”

In November, a 55-year-old Las Vegas letter carrier was robbed of two keys that access community mailboxes in the 89144 ZIP code, authorities previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That victim was shocked with a Taser pen, authorities said.

That ZIP code in that attack is in the vicinity of the March robbery.

Officials said electronic locks were being installed on mailboxes nationwide following a rise in crimes against carriers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact postal service investigators at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” The case number is 4264622-ROBB

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

