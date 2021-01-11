Vehicle used to steal cash from southwest valley ATM, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating another robbery of an ATM at a bank in the western valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 2:38 a.m. Monday police were called to the Chase Bank at 8565 West Warm Springs Road, near South Durango Drive. Police found a crime scene where unidentified individuals “used a vehicle to open the ATM and obtain cash.”

“After the burglary the suspects left the vehicle behind and fled on foot,” Gordon said.

Gordon said the investigation was in its early stages and no further information was available.

The crime is the latest in a string of robberies of ATMs using vehicles. Five men were arrested in December in Henderson with thousands of dollars in cash in their pockets after police said they used stolen trucks to pull ATMs out of the ground in several states.

