‘Very bizarre’: Video shows several items stolen from Apple store in Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas police said they arrested at least one person in connection with the theft of several items from the Downtown Summerlin Apple store. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via Bryan Lebo)

Las Vegas police said they arrested at least one person in connection with the theft of several items from the Downtown Summerlin Apple store.

Police responded to a grand larceny call at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the store at 1985 Festival Plaza Drive.

The Metropolitan Police Department said at least one person was arrested but did not provide additional information.

According to police calls for service logs, officers responded to a grand larceny call at the same location around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. No arrest was made in that incident.

Bryan Lebo, a local real estate agent, was inside the store at 6 p.m. and recorded two people taking electronics as an alarm blared in the background. He said police arrived in about five minutes, but the thieves were in and out of the store within about a minute.

Lebo estimated that each person took about five to eight items, including laptops and tablets. A regular customer, Lebo said he had never seen a theft like that at the store and described it as a “very, very bizarre scene.”

He said the thieves did not threaten anyone or even speak while they were in the store.

According to Metro crime statistics, larceny and theft offenses were up about 12 percent this year in the Summerlin Area Command as of Feb. 9, compared with the same time period last year.

Larceny offenses are down 2.5 percent overall in Metro’s jurisdiction.

