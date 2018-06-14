Kats

Wayne Newton boosting security after burglary at Las Vegas home

By John Katsilometes and Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2018 - 3:04 am
 
Updated June 14, 2018 - 10:10 am

Wayne Newton is bolstering his home security system and adding armed guards after a pair of burglars broke into his Las Vegas estate late Thursday night.

Newton and his wife, Kathleen Newton, had returned to their southeast valley estate on Wednesday night to find a pair of burglars inside the home. The intruders fled just after being discovered by the Newtons, who were coming home just before midnight after his performance at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

The couple said today they were shaken but not physically harmed.

“We are grateful for the officers’ fast response and attention to this incident,” the Newtons offered in a text message after a phone conversation about the incident. “We are confident that our home surveillance video will lead to the apprehension and arrest of these individuals.”

The couple have added extra security on the property with 24-hour armed guards. They offer no further comment as the incident is under investigation.

The burglars were last seen heading north through the property but were able to escape, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said it wasn’t clear if the burglars got away with any property, but officers at the scene were guarding several items on the ground near the home’s main driveway.

The Newtons’ residence is different from Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah, the famous property that is now a public attraction and museum. The museum has been closed since May 2 for renovations.

