Woman accused of stealing $35K Rolex watch from Strip tourist

A California woman has been arrested in the theft of a luxury watch from a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip after a visit to the man’s hotel room.

Deonna McCray (LVMPD)

A California woman has been arrested in the theft of a luxury watch from a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip after a visit to the man’s hotel room.

Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles was booked on Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on felony counts of grand larceny and residential burglary.

An arrest report for McCray states that she was arrested after a male guest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reported to police the theft of a Rolex Daytona watch valued at a minimum of $35,000.

The man, whose name was redacted from the arrest report by Las Vegas police, told a detective he was on the Cosmopolitan’s casino floor on June 21 when he was approached by two women. The man said “he knew the females were probably prostitutes” given some comments they made to him, but he said “he was not interested in anything of the sort,” police wrote.

He said he gave the women his room key while he stayed in the casino because the women told him they were tired and hungry and needed to get some rest.

The women were still in the room when he returned and had ordered food through room service as of 2 a.m. When the man awoke in his room at 8 a.m., his briefcase was overturned, one of the women was gone and so was his watch. The woman who had remained in the room denied having anything to do with the missing timepiece, according to the police report.

Detectives opened an investigation, pulling video surveillance and interviewing the woman who remained at the scene. They said they identified the missing woman as McCray based on prior arrests by Las Vegas police. The watch theft victim also picked McCray out of a photo lineup, according to the report.

The report states that McCray was previously arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of stealing a Rolex watch valued at $20,000, as well as cash. In a second investigation, police said she was suspected of stealing a Bulova watch and “approximately $35,000 in cash.” Further details on those cases were not immediately released.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that McCray entered a no contest plea in May to theft, resolving two cases, and received a suspended jail sentence of six months in each. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges a finding of guilt is probable if the case were to go to trial. McCray was ordered to stay out of trouble for a year and to stay out of the Strip corridor.

In her most recent case, she was released from custody after a bail bond company posted a $50 surety bond. A criminal complaint in that case has not been filed. A status hearing was set for Sept. 13.

A defense attorney who represented McCray in her prior cases could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.