Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches

Ashley Trahan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman is suspected by police of drugging a married man she met in a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip, then stealing his $145,000 watch and credit card — the fourth time she has been accused of similar crimes in under a year.

Ashley Trahan, 34, was arrested by Las Vegas police Sunday on suspicion of administering a drug to aid in commission of a felony and grand larceny of more than $100,000.

Police said Trahan has been identified as a suspect in three other attempted high-value watch thefts from men on the Strip since April 2021. In one of those cases, police allege a victim was “stabbed in the neck” but survived, according to an arrest report for Trahan.

Police said the most recent incident occurred on Dec. 13 at 10:46 a.m., when a man called police to report he was the victim of a grand larceny on the Strip. The man said he met a woman later identified as Trahan at the B Bar inside the Wynn resort, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South., just after 3 a.m. The man was staying at the Wynn with his wife, yet he rented a room at the Encore and went there with Trahan, police said.

“When (he) woke up at approximately 1030 hours, he believed he was drugged due to having a headache and ‘feeling out of it,’” police said. “(He) noticed his Rolex Daytona and AMEX credit card (were) missing.”

Police said the man’s credit card was used to make a withdrawal at the Encore and a purchase was also made at Caesar’s Palace.

Police said video surveillance showed Trahan that morning leaving the man’s room, then heading to an ATM machine where she was “seen making a withdrawal and dancing as she received the money.”

The victim provided a urine sample to police for analysis. Police said they also recognized Trahan from prior events including a 2021 “attempted murder/attempted robbery” in which she attempted to steal a Rolex watch from another man who was stabbed in the neck.

In another 2021 case, a man told police he believed he was drugged by Trahan but he did not report the matter immediately to police. The man also told authorities he took Trahan to his hotel room and had his Rolex watch stolen.

In yet another incident, on Jan. 2, police said a man told police he met a woman at the XS nightclub at Encore. He played blackjack with her but then “did not remember anything else that happened.” The man woke up the next morning and realized his AP Royal Offshore watch valued at $50,000 and a 20-inch gold chain worth $3,000 were missing.

Police said they ultimately got a search warrant for Trahan’s home and located an AP Royal watch and a 20-inch gold chain. A second watch was also recovered.

A criminal complaint has not been filed in the most recent case against Trahan. A status check on the filing of a complaint is scheduled for February.

In her three prior cases, Justice Court records show in August authorities charged her with grand larceny. In May she was also charged with grand larceny. In April she was charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery. Those cases are all pending.

She is now out of custody after posting a $50 surety bond through a bail bond company in Las Vegas Justice Court. Trahan’s defense attorney declined to immediately comment on her latest arrest Thursday morning.

