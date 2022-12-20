55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Robberies

Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2022 - 1:16 pm

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing a man’s jewelry after giving him pills to increase his “virality,” according to Las Vegas police.

Kendra Burtin, 32, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a November theft of a man’s jewelry at Resorts World.

Police said in the arrest report that Burtin, whom the victim said introduced herself as “Becky,” met the man at the Crystal Bar in the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. She later went with the man to his hotel room and was seen on surveillance footage leaving the room by herself a short time afterward.

The victim told police that Burtin offered him pills to increase his “virality,” according to the arrest report. He said the last thing he remembered from the night was being with Burtin and still wearing his jewelry. The man told police he woke up the next afternoon missing his Rolex watch and two rings.

Resorts World investigators told police they believed Burtin to be the woman involved because of previous prostitution-related activity, according to police. The victim told police that he never paid Burtin for sex.

Police said the victim identified Burtin as the woman who “took (his) jewelry” in a photo lineup.

Burtin was arrested after she was seen leaving a house and getting into an SUV. She told police that she had sex with the victim for $500 but denied stealing from him.

Burtin faces one count of grand larceny and one count of residential burglary. She is due back in court on Jan. 12.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
4
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
5
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman charged in $100K watch theft now accused of drugging man, stealing $12K Rolex
Woman charged in $100K watch theft now accused of drugging man, stealing $12K Rolex
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run had claimed vehicle was stolen
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run had claimed vehicle was stolen
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Las Vegas police seek car tied to fatal shooting from 2021
Las Vegas police seek car tied to fatal shooting from 2021
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified