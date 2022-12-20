Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say

The suspect is accused of stealing a man’s rings and Rolex watch after going up to his Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing a man’s jewelry after giving him pills to increase his “virality,” according to Las Vegas police.

Kendra Burtin, 32, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a November theft of a man’s jewelry at Resorts World.

Police said in the arrest report that Burtin, whom the victim said introduced herself as “Becky,” met the man at the Crystal Bar in the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. She later went with the man to his hotel room and was seen on surveillance footage leaving the room by herself a short time afterward.

The victim told police that Burtin offered him pills to increase his “virality,” according to the arrest report. He said the last thing he remembered from the night was being with Burtin and still wearing his jewelry. The man told police he woke up the next afternoon missing his Rolex watch and two rings.

Resorts World investigators told police they believed Burtin to be the woman involved because of previous prostitution-related activity, according to police. The victim told police that he never paid Burtin for sex.

Police said the victim identified Burtin as the woman who “took (his) jewelry” in a photo lineup.

Burtin was arrested after she was seen leaving a house and getting into an SUV. She told police that she had sex with the victim for $500 but denied stealing from him.

Burtin faces one count of grand larceny and one count of residential burglary. She is due back in court on Jan. 12.

