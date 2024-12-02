Woman hit with bat in robbery at Las Vegas Valley casino, police say
Henderson police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured Sunday in a robbery at a casino-resort.
The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was injured Sunday in a robbery at a casino-resort.
According to police, officers responded to the M Resort at about 2:52 p.m. Sunday in referenced to a robbery.
Callers advised police that a woman had been hit in the head with a bat and the suspect left the scene.
Police on Monday said they are still working to identify the suspect.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
No further information was immediately available.