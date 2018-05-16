Woman in her 80s beaten, robbed at downtown Las Vegas casino

A woman in her 80s was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was beaten and robbed inside her room at a downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino.

A woman in her 80s was beaten and robbed inside her room at the 4 Queens in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A woman in her 80s was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was beaten and robbed inside her room at a downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino.

The woman was trying to unlock the door to her room just before 1:30 a.m. at the 4 Queens, 202 Fremont St., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. A man stopped and offered to help her.

When the woman opened the door the man forced his way inside and attacked her, striking her in the face. Gordon said the man took the woman’s camera and her purse, which held her ID, credit cards and cash, and fled the room.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries to her face, Gordon said. The man who robbed her is still on the loose.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

202 Fremont St., Las Vegas, Nevada