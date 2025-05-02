Woman sought in east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a woman in connection with an armed robbery last week in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 1:45 a.m. April 24 at a business on the 300 block of North Mojave Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The woman is about 5-foot-7 with a thin build, 25 to 30 years old, with black and green hair or a wig, last seen wearing a green mask, black top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.