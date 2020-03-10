Woman tried to rob 4 check cashing stores in 35 minutes, police say

It was a unique streak of attempted robberies, carried out at four Las Vegas Valley check cashing businesses by a wig-wearing woman over a 35-minute period.

Cynterria Bogard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Now, after seven months of investigation and some forensic fingerprint analysis, Las Vegas police say they’ve cracked the case and arrested the woman they believe is responsible. Cynterria Nicole Bogard, 21, was charged earlier this week with multiple felonies in the robbery spree.

“Her intent was clear as she targeted not one but four different check-cashing businesses, all within a 35-minute time period, one after the other,” a Las Vegas police detective wrote in an arrest report for Bogard.

The rapid-fire robber’s spree began at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9, when a woman wearing a long blond wig, dark sunglasses and gloves walked into a check cashing business on the 6500 block of North Buffalo Drive. The woman presented a note threatening an employee if the crook wasn’t given a huge amount of cash.

“Give me $20,000, I have a gun and don’t press any buttons or alarms,” the note purportedly read.

The woman got no money from the employee and left. She was observed fleeing in a silver four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda.

Just 18 minutes later, it happened again in nearly identical fashion. A woman wearing a long blond wig, dark sunglasses, and gloves arrived at a check cashing business on the 5800 block of West Craig Road. She produced a note threatening to shoot the employees if she didn’t get $20,000 in cash. She walked out with a small amount of cash, according to Bogard’s arrest report.

The same methods were used by a female assailant in attempted robberies at 8:25 a.m. and another at 8:35 a.m. at check cashing businesses in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Both times the assailant made off with nothing. Both times the wig-wearing offender fled with an unidentified driver in a Honda.

Police looked into every possible angle but came up with few leads. By September police said the investigation was “temporarily suspended,” but police still had one card up their sleeves. A fingerprint analysis of a single print recovered from the hand-written note recovered in the North Las Vegas crime returned a positive match on Feb. 19 to a print taken when Bogard received a temporary work card for an adult entertainment club. Police also compared Bogard’s picture with her Facebook profile and an Instagram profile “Cynterriaki – Las Vegas Muse Terri Nicole.” Police said they double checked the fingerprint analysis and confirmed the results.

“One of the latent prints found on the robbery note was positively matched to Cynterria Bogard,” police wrote.

Police alleged they interviewed Bogard and she confessed. The investigation is ongoing into the identity of the getaway driver.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Bogard was booked at the jail on March 2 on 12 different felonies, including conspiracy, burglary, attempted robbery and robbery. She remained in custody as of Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 19.

