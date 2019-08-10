Woman wanted in robberies of 4 Las Vegas businesses

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of robbing four businesses this month in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Detectives believe the woman had a gun and is suspected of stealing “undisclosed items” during the robberies, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Friday. She is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s, with an average build and a blond wig.

One of the crimes was reported as an attempted robbery at 8:10 a.m. Friday at 6510 N. Buffalo Drive, near West Centennial Parkway, according to Metro dispatch records. The department on Friday did not specify the time and location of the other robberies.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.