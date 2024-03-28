Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of striking a store employee in the face during a retail theft.

USPS offers up to $150K for capture of postal carrier robber

Las Vegas police look for suspect in retail theft near the 4700 block of South Eastern Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of striking a store employee in the face during a retail theft.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred on February 6, at a clothing store near the 4700 block of South Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD says the suspected attempted to exit the store with an armful of merchandise and was approached by an employee.

The employee recovered items from the suspect’s arms. However, the suspect was still able to exit with some merchandise, LVMPD said.

During the altercation with the suspect, police said that an employee was struck in the face and lost a tooth.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Crime at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.