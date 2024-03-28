74°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect

Las Vegas police look for suspect in retail theft near the 4700 block of South Eastern Avenue. ...
Las Vegas police look for suspect in retail theft near the 4700 block of South Eastern Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
Video shows man killed by Las Vegas police wielded 8-inch knife
USPS offers up to $150K for capture of postal carrier robber
Fatal shooting victims thought suspects had fired blanks, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 1:22 pm
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of striking a store employee in the face during a retail theft.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred on February 6, at a clothing store near the 4700 block of South Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD says the suspected attempted to exit the store with an armful of merchandise and was approached by an employee.

The employee recovered items from the suspect’s arms. However, the suspect was still able to exit with some merchandise, LVMPD said.

During the altercation with the suspect, police said that an employee was struck in the face and lost a tooth.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Crime at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man accused of stealing $300K in copper, tools from Strip resort
recommend 2
Manager at Las Vegas Smith’s store accused of stealing over $140K in cash
recommend 3
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
recommend 4
Las Vegas teen dies in crash; driver accused of reckless driving
recommend 5
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says
recommend 6
Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event