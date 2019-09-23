Robbery attempt becomes barricade in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police blocked off part of Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley Monday morning as they responded to an attempted robbery that turned into a barricade situation.

Police respond to a robbery that turned into a barricade situation at the 7700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sept 23, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley as they work at a barricade situation, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Las Vegas police blocked off part of Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley Monday morning as they responded to an attempted robbery that turned into a barricade situation.

The robbery was reported about 8:30 a.m. at the 7700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, where it intersects at Robindale Road.

Traffic was blocked at Windmill Lane and Rainbow and Windmill and Tenaya Way, police said, adding that people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

