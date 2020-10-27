Robbery, carjacking suspects apprehended in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested two armed robbery and carjacking suspects in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested two armed robbery and carjacking suspects in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 1:19 a.m. a man was sitting in his car in the 200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North when two men pulled up in a black vehicle. Both were armed.

“The suspects took the victim’s cell phone, cash and vehicle, then fled northbound,” Gordon said.

A short time later an officer observed the stolen vehicle and stopped it in the 200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. The men attempted to flee on foot but both were eventually arrested, Gordon said.

Their names were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.