Rock thrower charged with attempted murder had 6 prior arrests

Joshua Olson was seen on multiple surveillance videos on April 15 near South Pecos and East Sunset roads before police said he chucked a rock through the passenger side of a Ford Fiesta, striking the elderly pair inside.

Joshua Olson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man charged with attempted murder was accused of knocking a 95-year-old woman unconscious after throwing a rock through the car she was in.

Joshua Olson, 28, was arrested April 26 and charged with attempted murder and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon on an older person, according to court records.

Several bones in the 95-year-old passenger’s nose were fractured and she had a cut on her face. She was briefly unconscious after she was hit, detectives noted. The 84-year-old driver suffered a head injury.

Olson was identified by an acquaintance who told police he is often seen wearing the clothes he wore that day.

In an interview on April 26, Olson told detectives he had thrown rocks at cars before but was never arrested for it.

Police said Olson was arrested in September and November for throwing a rock at a vehicle. He was arrested on Dec. 3 and Dec. 14 for shattering windshields with rocks. On March 15, police said he threw a rock through a restaurant window and on March 23 he damaged multiple windows on a vehicle by throwing rocks, detectives wrote in the report.

“Suspect admitted he was mad at the time he threw the rock,” officers wrote in the report, noting that he admitted to breaking other items as well.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Olson plead guilty to destruction of property in the September arrest and was ordered to pay $400 and do 25 hours of community service.

The November and Dec. 3 cases were both dismissed in Justice Court. In the March 15 case, he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was ordered to pay $500 and avoid Ocha Thai Cuisine on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to court records.

Olson had not been charged in the March 23 case as of Tuesday.

He is being held on $25,000 bail in the newest case and is scheduled to appear in court again May 16 for a preliminary hearing.

