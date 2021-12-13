39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Roof-hopping man arrested after 10-hour standoff in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2021 - 5:05 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2021 - 10:06 pm

A man who jumped on rooftops in northwest Las Vegas was arrested late Sunday after a standoff with police that lasted several hours, leading to multiple street closures in the area, authorities said.

Officers first made contact with the wanted suspect in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue at 11:25 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man, who police believed was armed, “refused to cooperate” and started jumping onto the roofs of houses in the area, Boxler said.

SWAT officers had the man contained to a roof in the area, and he was taken into custody sometime before 10 p.m., police said.

Police had closed the area during the standoff and asked people to avoid the scene, near Durango Drive and Racel Street, Boxler said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
3
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
4
CARTOON: The shots work
CARTOON: The shots work
5
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST