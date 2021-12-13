Roof-hopping man arrested after 10-hour standoff in northwest Las Vegas

A suspect who jumped on rooftops in northwest Las Vegas was arrested late Sunday after a 10-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

A man who jumped on rooftops in northwest Las Vegas was arrested late Sunday after a standoff with police that lasted several hours, leading to multiple street closures in the area, authorities said.

Officers first made contact with the wanted suspect in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue at 11:25 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man, who police believed was armed, “refused to cooperate” and started jumping onto the roofs of houses in the area, Boxler said.

SWAT officers had the man contained to a roof in the area, and he was taken into custody sometime before 10 p.m., police said.

Police had closed the area during the standoff and asked people to avoid the scene, near Durango Drive and Racel Street, Boxler said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.