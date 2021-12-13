Roof hopping man causes street closures, police say

Officers were trying to arrest a wanted suspect on the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue at 11:25 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

An hourslong standoff in northwest Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon has led to multiple street closures in the area, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were trying to arrest a wanted suspect in the 8500 block of Twinkling Topaz Avenue at 11:25 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man, who police believe is armed, “refused to cooperate” and started jumping onto the roofs of houses in the area, Boxler said.

SWAT officers had contained the man to a roof in the area, Boxler said.

People in the area should avoid the scene, near Durango Drive and Racel Street, Boxler said.

