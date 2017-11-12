Route 91 Harvest fest memorial moving to Clark County Museum

The move of the Route 91 Harvest festival memorial from the Strip to the Clark County Museum began Sunday morning with a ceremony honoring Greg Zanis, the Illinois carpenter who fashioned the 58 crosses that were the memorial’s backbone.

Clark County employees box up crosses and items from the Route 91 Harvest festival memorial and load them onto trucks, which will take the items to the Clark County Museum at 1830 S. Boulder Highway. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shawn Schwanbeck, center, of Arizona, hugs his daughter Avri, 4, and 9-month-old son Austin as they visit the cross of his father, Brett Schwanbeck, at a memorial for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. On Sunday, the memorial was moved to the Clark County Museum. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

County and state elected officials issued proclamations thanking Zanis for his gift to the community. Zanis thanked officials for allowing him to help the valley grieve.

After the ceremony, county employees began to box the crosses and load them onto trucks for the trip to the museum, at 1830 S. Boulder Highway. The crosses also will be put on public display for one last time over the next few weeks.

The crosses and other items are now part of the museum’s permanent collection.

