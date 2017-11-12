ad-fullscreen
Crime

Route 91 Harvest fest memorial moving to Clark County Museum

By John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2017 - 11:18 am
 
Updated November 12, 2017 - 11:53 am

The move of the Route 91 Harvest festival memorial from the Strip to the Clark County Museum began Sunday morning with a ceremony honoring Greg Zanis, the Illinois carpenter who fashioned the 58 crosses that were the memorial’s backbone.

County and state elected officials issued proclamations thanking Zanis for his gift to the community. Zanis thanked officials for allowing him to help the valley grieve.

After the ceremony, county employees began to box the crosses and load them onto trucks for the trip to the museum, at 1830 S. Boulder Highway. The crosses also will be put on public display for one last time over the next few weeks.

The crosses and other items are now part of the museum’s permanent collection.

This is developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact John Przybys at reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like