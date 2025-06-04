Runaway teen looking to travel to Las Vegas found safe in Colorado

Alisa Petrov had been missing since April 21, when she left her school in American Fork, Utah, police said.

Police in Utah said a missing Alisa Petrov, 15, a Salt Lake City-area girl who expressed a desire to travel to Las Vegas, was found safe in Colorado (South Jordan Police Department)

Police in Utah said a missing Salt Lake City-area girl who expressed a desire to travel to Las Vegas was found safe in Colorado.

Fifteen-year-old Alisa Petrov contacted Colorado Springs police officers Sunday, according to a news release posted Monday by the South Jordan Police Department in Utah. Alisa was “in good health and safe with Colorado officials,” the release said.

Alisa had been missing since April 21, when she left her school in American Fork, Utah, police said. She reportedly asked people to aid her in traveling to Las Vegas and attempted to meet individuals she talked to online.

Three were changed in Alisa’s disappearance: Matthew N. Menard, of Miami, William T. Glines, of Texas City, Texas and Samuel Mitchell of Harriman, Utah. A news release said Menard turned himself in to police, while Mitchell was booked into the Salt Lake City County Jail after being arrested by police.

All three men are charged with sexually exploiting a minor, police said.

Glines and Menard face additional charges, according to a news release, and both men communicated with Alisa before she ran away.

Menard’s charges are aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation, police said.

Glines faces aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation, a news release said.

According to Monday’s news release, Alisa’s parents were “working with South Jordan police to bring her home.”

