Sacramento mass shooting suspect arrested in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2022 - 8:34 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
California authorities said that a suspect wanted in a downtown Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead was arrested in Las Vegas.

Mtula Payton, 28, was nabbed Saturday at an apartment complex he was purportedly living at, near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, said Sacramento police, adding that a fugitive task force that comprises the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI made the arrest.

Payton was subsequently booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant, records show.

Six people suffered fatal wounds and another dozen victims were injured in the early morning April 3 shootout, according to police.

More than 100 spent rounds were recovered at the scene, police said.

Payton is the third person arrested in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

