Sacramento mass shooting suspect arrested in Las Vegas

California authorities said that a suspect wanted in a downtown Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead was arrested in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mtula Payton, 28, was nabbed Saturday at an apartment complex he was purportedly living at, near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, said Sacramento police, adding that a fugitive task force that comprises the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI made the arrest.

Payton was subsequently booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant, records show.

Six people suffered fatal wounds and another dozen victims were injured in the early morning April 3 shootout, according to police.

More than 100 spent rounds were recovered at the scene, police said.

Payton is the third person arrested in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.