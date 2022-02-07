Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas, police said.

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) catches a pass during the NFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called to a hospital on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. A victim reported that they had been injured at a nightclub on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

Kamara, 26, was arrested the next day and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is being held on $5,000 bond, according to jail records. An initial court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, Kamara played in the NFL’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and had four catches for 23 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.