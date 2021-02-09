Search on for serial arsonist in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are searching for an arsonist who set at least 10 fires in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police at a strip mall at East Charleston and Lamb boulevards as they investigate about 10 overnight arson fires on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County fire investigators and Las Vegas police are searching for an arsonist who set at least 10 fires in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police and firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the area of Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 5 a.m.

“There have been approximately 10 fires since 11:15 p.m. last night,” Gordon said.

Several of the fires were brush and dumpster fires.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said investigators were scouring the area for leads throughout the morning.

“They know all the fires were intentionally set,” Whitney said. “They don’t have any suspect information so they are trying to pull tapes from area businesses to try and identify a suspect.”

There were no reports of significant property damage or injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.