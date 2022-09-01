Seized dogs may have been used for K9 security business, records say

Detectives with the Nye County sheriff’s office estimated more than half of the dogs were malnourished and many had open sores.

A file photo from 2017 shows some of the more than 100 dogs Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov housed in a kennel in Pahrump. The pair were arrested for animal cruelty and neglect on Aug. 22, 2022. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County sheriff’s office filed a petition to the court asking for custody and money for the care of 281 dogs seized from two properties in the county.

The petition, filed Friday, did not specify the estimated costs for care of the animals. Last week the sheriff’s office arrested homeowner Vasili Platunov and his ex-girlfriend, Oskana Higgins, who were responsible for the animals, according to the court records.

Detectives discovered 257 of the dogs at an Amargosa Valley farm living in garages, freezers and outdoor kennels with little protection from sunlight. Most of them were Caucasian Shepherds. Several were pregnant or nursing, and some were only a week old, according to the arrest report filed to the Nye County District Court.

An additional 24 dogs were found at a Pahrump home in which Platunov was ordered to remove the dogs from previously, the sheriff’s office said. They suspected he was using the dogs for his business, Est-Alfa K-9 Security Service LLC.

Detectives estimated more than half the dogs were malnourished, many had open sores and one was euthanized and had bone showing. Veterinarians told detectives many of the dogs would need to be euthanized because they were starved and injured.

The sheriff’s office started a GoFundMe on Saturday, asking for $75,000 for food and supplies for the dogs.

“All money raised will go to Tails of Nye County, which will ensure that every dollar raised goes for the rescue efforts of the Nye County Animal Shelter,” the fundraising post read.

