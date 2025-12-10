66°F
Crime

Senior community across Las Vegas targets of crime spree

Police say some seniors in the Las Vegas community are targets for theft of high-end jewelry an ...
Police say some seniors in the Las Vegas community are targets for theft of high-end jewelry and are asking for the public’s help to identify them. (Metropolitan Police Department)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2025 - 11:23 am
 

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a group of people who have for months targeted seniors around Las Vegas in thefts of high-end jewelry.

The incidents started in February and have occurred throughout various parts of the valley, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The perpetrators identify seniors wearing high-end jewelry and approach them while in a vehicle and ask for directions. After being given directions, the suspects offer a prayer in gratitude. During the prayer, they remove the victim’s jewelry, oftentimes without the victim knowing, before leaving the area in a vehicle.

The suspects have been described as Middle Eastern or Eastern European men and women ranging in age from 20 to 60 years old with distinct Eastern European accents. They have been seen in several different vehicles in each of the events.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, knows who these suspects might be, or has any information about any vehicles the suspects may be driving is urged to call Metro detectives at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

