Several animals found dead inside truck in northwest Las Vegas

One person was taken into custody after several deceased animals were found inside a U-Haul truck.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where they found the bodies of several animals inside a U-Haul in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Lukas Katilius/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several animals were found deceased inside a U-Haul truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley as temperatures reached 108 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the 3100 block of North Tenaya Way near West Cheyenne Avenue about 3 p.m., to a report of an unattended animal in distress inside a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

Upon investigation, officers found several deceased animals, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is being led by Metro’s Animals Cruelty Section.

An excessive heat warning runs through Wednesday evening.

Last week, four puppies were rescued from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk. The dogs are improving, The Animal Foundation said Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.