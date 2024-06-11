83°F
Crime

Several animals found dead inside truck in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where they found the bodies of several animals inside a U-Haul in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Lukas Katilius/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene where they found the bodies of several animals inside a U-Haul in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Lukas Katilius/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
Driver who killed 2 NHP troopers gets max: 'Stupid, ignorant decision that I made'
Driver who killed 2 NHP troopers gets max: ‘Stupid, ignorant decision that I made’
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Guardianship dispute emerges over baby of couple killed in Summerlin law office shooting
'I'm ready to die': Man killed by officers was about to stab woman, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2024 - 5:59 am

Several animals were found deceased inside a U-Haul truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley as temperatures reached 108 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the 3100 block of North Tenaya Way near West Cheyenne Avenue about 3 p.m., to a report of an unattended animal in distress inside a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

Upon investigation, officers found several deceased animals, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is being led by Metro’s Animals Cruelty Section.

An excessive heat warning runs through Wednesday evening.

Last week, four puppies were rescued from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk. The dogs are improving, The Animal Foundation said Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
Henderson police arrest suspect on fraud charges
1 shot at UNLV parking garage; school vows ‘enhanced’ police presence
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
Lincoln County deputies avoid serious injury in pursuit, shooting