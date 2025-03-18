Several vehicle set on fire at Tesla in Las Vegas, police say
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an individual is believed to have set several vehicles on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. at the Tesla Collision Center located in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue.
“Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property,” the department said in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.