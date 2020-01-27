Sex assault suspect believed holed up in home eludes Las Vegas police

Police surrounded a central Las Vegas home Monday morning seeking a sexual assault suspect believed to be barricaded inside, but a search of the property came up empty.

A Las Vegas SWAT team at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas SWAT team at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police SWAT team and crisis negotiators surrounded a central valley home Monday morning seeking a sexual assault suspect believed to be barricaded inside, but a search of the property came up empty.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to investigate a reported sexual assault on the 700 block Langtry Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Valley View Drive.

“Upon the arrival of patrol officers it was determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of the suspect involved in this investigation,” Meyers said. “Patrol officers and sexual assault detectives attempted to make contact with the suspect and had no luck with that contact.”

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield later said that when officers entered the house late Monday morning, they found no sign of the wanted man.

Details about the reported sexual assault were not released. The investigation was ongoing, according to Metro.

The barricade led to road closures for several hours on Washington from Valley View to Decatur Boulevard, as well as Snead and Chabot drives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.