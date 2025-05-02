10 arrested in operation targeting child sex predators in Las Vegas Valley

Ten people were arrested in connection with an undercover operation that targeted child sex predators in the Las Vegas Valley, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-agency operation, which took place April 28 and 29, led to the arrest of 10 people.

Authorities said that those arrested face charges varying from luring a child with computer for sex act, prepare/advertise/distribute child sexual abuse material and attempted sexual assault of a child less than 14.

Police identified the following suspects arrested in the operation:

Daniel Hennigh, 22; Vaughn Catillon, 51; Shawn Crawford, 51; Andrew Mosely, 23; Deepen Kothari, 42; Oliver Cruz Tejeda, 30; Kevin Rodriguez-Umana, 30, David Jones, 32; Levi Smith III, 39; and Alistair Cooper, 28.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is asked to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.