13 men nabbed in online sex sting operation, police say
About a dozen men were nabbed in a two-day undercover operation this week targeting sexual predators online, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.
The 13 men, who allegedly solicited sex from officers posing as children, were arrested when they showed up to meet the supposed children, police said.
The operation, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, was organized by federal and local law enforcement working with the “Internet Crimes Against Children” unit, police said.
Police said the suspects are: Ulises Garcia-Rojas Sanchez, 18; Sergio Blasco, 46; Miguel Bojorquez, 36; Kevin Castellano, 27; Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, 38; Naturice McLean, 39; Daniel Bear, 47; Adam Huettner, 47; Larry Osborne, 38; Stuart Room, 70; Emil Stepanyan, 21; Payton Gomez, 21; and Devant Ingram, 29.
The suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts including luring a child or mentally ill person with computer for a sex act, a felony, records show.
In a news release, Metro advised parents to talk to their children about the “dangers of online chats with strangers.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
