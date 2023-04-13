78°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

15 alleged child predators arrested during undercover operation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2023 - 5:45 pm
A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 15 arrests April 6-7, 2023 ...
A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 15 arrests April 6-7, 2023, say police. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Fifteen alleged child sex predators were arrested during a multiagency operation last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In a Wednesday news release, Metro said that undercover agents posed as children online. After the suspects solicited the “children” for sex, officers set up meetings with the suspects, where they took them into custody. The arrests took place Thursday and Friday.

Police arrested Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32; Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Dimitar Kolev, 22; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25, Kristopher Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; and Johnathon Brown, 37.

In addition to Metro, the FBI, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the Nevada Attorney General all participated in the Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation.

Metro said the operation was carried out “as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.”

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these individuals or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
2
CARTOONS: She once was a lady, but she ain’t anymore
CARTOONS: She once was a lady, but she ain’t anymore
3
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
4
LETTER: Joe Biden a spineless commander in chief
LETTER: Joe Biden a spineless commander in chief
5
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday, March 28,, 2023, that two men were arrest ...
2 arrested in child sex sting operation
By / RJ

Two men have been arrested in a child sex solicitation sting operation run by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of federal and local law enforcement officials, authorities said Tuesday.

More stories for you
Nevada bill targets ‘hate symbols’; some raise free speech concerns
Nevada bill targets ‘hate symbols’; some raise free speech concerns
2 arrested in child sex sting operation
2 arrested in child sex sting operation
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
Man tied to boogaloo movement sentenced for child sexual exploitation
Man tied to boogaloo movement sentenced for child sexual exploitation
Major case protocol: How police handle the biggest crimes in Las Vegas
Major case protocol: How police handle the biggest crimes in Las Vegas
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino
Suspected pimp arrested at downtown Las Vegas casino