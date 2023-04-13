15 alleged child predators arrested during undercover operation

Undercover agents posed as children online, then arrested the suspects after they solicited the “children” for sex

A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 15 arrests April 6-7, 2023, say police. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Fifteen alleged child sex predators were arrested during a multiagency operation last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In a Wednesday news release, Metro said that undercover agents posed as children online. After the suspects solicited the “children” for sex, officers set up meetings with the suspects, where they took them into custody. The arrests took place Thursday and Friday.

Police arrested Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32; Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Dimitar Kolev, 22; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25, Kristopher Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; and Johnathon Brown, 37.

In addition to Metro, the FBI, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the Nevada Attorney General all participated in the Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation.

Metro said the operation was carried out “as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.”

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these individuals or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

